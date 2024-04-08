Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,642 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,004,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422,780. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.