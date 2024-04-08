Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Novartis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 651,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,085. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

