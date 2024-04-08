Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lifted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $76.89. 1,459,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,756. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

