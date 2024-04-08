Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JMST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 386,112 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

