Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,956 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.83. 4,192,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.