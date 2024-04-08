Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 328 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.95. The company had a trading volume of 913,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.70. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

