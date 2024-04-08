LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 316,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

