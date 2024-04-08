Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 17.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQ traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $441.26. 19,151,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,742,879. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

