Busey Bank Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Busey Bank reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.1% of Busey Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Busey Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 307,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $49,778,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,589. The stock has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

