Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,126.00

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,126 ($14.14) and last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.14), with a volume of 39842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,092 ($13.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £337.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,585.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 989.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 868.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,348.84%.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

