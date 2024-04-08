Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Forrester Clark Purchases 50,000 Shares

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Trading Up 9.9 %
AUG traded up C$0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.23. 744,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,517. The company has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)
