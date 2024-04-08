Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Forrester Clark Purchases 50,000 Shares

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Trading Up 9.9 %

AUG traded up C$0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.23. 744,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,517. The company has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

