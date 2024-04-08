Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 3.1%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.14. 3,076,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,733,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $547.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.