Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $681.20

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 681.20 ($8.55) and last traded at GBX 676.32 ($8.49), with a volume of 5195056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 673.80 ($8.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Melrose Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 624.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 558.26. The firm has a market cap of £8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33,690.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -25,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £99,353.20 ($124,721.57). 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.