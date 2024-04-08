Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.90

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 169.90 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.10), with a volume of 164991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £193.64 million, a PE ratio of 15,250.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.59.

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

