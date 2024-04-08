Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $335.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.43), with a volume of 5885090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.10 ($0.40).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
In other news, insider David Hobbs acquired 980,455 shares of Pantheon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($258,467.93). 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
