Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.91 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $608.19 million and approximately $21.91 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00024853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,507,255,124 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

