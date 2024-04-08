Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.45. 248,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,045,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Delek US Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 445.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,226 shares of company stock worth $116,418. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

