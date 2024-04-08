Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 255,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 196,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.90.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

