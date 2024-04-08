Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $599.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 599 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 596 ($7.48), with a volume of 157036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 595 ($7.47).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £540.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 569.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 549.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

