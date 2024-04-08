SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 72,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 23,857 shares.The stock last traded at $182.05 and had previously closed at $181.61.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $687.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

