FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 333,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 191,793 shares.The stock last traded at $40.56 and had previously closed at $40.48.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

