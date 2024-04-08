SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBOGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 473,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 389,001 shares.The stock last traded at $28.68 and had previously closed at $28.68.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

