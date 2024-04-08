Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.17. Approximately 75,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 109,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $991.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 20,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

