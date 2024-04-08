Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 24,126 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 744% compared to the average daily volume of 2,859 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. 1,067,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

