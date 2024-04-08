Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 1,794,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,265,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

