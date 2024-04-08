BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 289 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.42. 15,974,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,590,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

