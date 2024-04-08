Benin Management CORP Acquires Shares of 2,660 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 459,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,870. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

