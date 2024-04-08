Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Down 0.2%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $409.87 and last traded at $411.56. 330,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,485,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.