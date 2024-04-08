Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $8.33 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.87. 1,456,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

