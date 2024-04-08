Instrumental Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS:CALF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,966 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

