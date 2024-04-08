LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stock Position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.69% of Redwire worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redwire by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwire by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Redwire by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 130,720 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RDW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 72,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Redwire in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Redwire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

