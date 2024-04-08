LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 35,000 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,268,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

