Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) received a C$6.50 price objective from analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

TSE ATH traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,674. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.36.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

