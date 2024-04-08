STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s current price.

STEP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.82.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,513. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.10.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville bought 14,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$50,293.60. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

