KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $800.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $625.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $664.72.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $686.10. 239,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.04. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.