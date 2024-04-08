LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

RSG traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.97. 510,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.82 and a 200 day moving average of $166.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

