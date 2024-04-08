Ubiquiti’s (UI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:UI traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.28. 53,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $269.40.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

