Franklin Covey’s (FC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 78,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $505.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

