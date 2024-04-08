Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.30.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE MFC traded up C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 925,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,198. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.7118834 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial



Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

