NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.02. 5,087,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

