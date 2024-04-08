LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 1.2 %

GRMN traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,724. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $149.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

