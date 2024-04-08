Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.31. 572,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,377. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

