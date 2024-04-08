LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $18.37 Million Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 785,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,200 shares during the period. Confluent makes up about 0.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Confluent were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Confluent by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.
Insider Transactions at Confluent
In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Confluent Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
