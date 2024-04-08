LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,498 shares of company stock worth $5,289,003 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.83. The stock had a trading volume of 244,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,374. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.