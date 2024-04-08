LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.16% of Planet Fitness worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,515. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. StockNews.com lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.