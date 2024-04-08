LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Credicorp by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $179.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.55.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

