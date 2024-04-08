LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,067,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,879,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 257.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

