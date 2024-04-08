LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 355,311 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 355,311 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,313.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.09. The company had a trading volume of 642,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,319. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

