LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Fortinet Stock Down 3.3 %

Fortinet stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.58. 2,696,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,041. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

