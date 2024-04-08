LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Bruker were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 258,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

